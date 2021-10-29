Armenia reports 2096 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 2096 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 304,546, the ministry of healthcare reports.

18,141 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 28.

1258 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 265,936.

The death toll has risen to 6232 (43 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 31,090.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1288.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan