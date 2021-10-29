Civil service reforms in active phase – Deputy PM Suren Papikyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The civil service system in Armenia is in the active phase of reforms, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan said at a discussion on the European Union Twinning Project “Support to Further Implementation of Civil Service Reform in Armenia”.

“I am hopeful that the issues raised during this discussion will contribute with their important solutions to the modernization of the sector, and will approximate the civil service system with the European Union’s guidelines,” he said.

Papikyan added that Armenia always highly appreciates cooperation. In his words, there is great potential in the cooperating sides, and the utilization of this potential is an important cornerstone for the reforms which is contributing to the continuous cooperation between Armenia and the EU.

