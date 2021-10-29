LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.29% to $2733.00, copper price up by 0.58% to $9661.00, lead price up by 0.97% to $2404.00, nickel price up by 0.15% to $19690.00, tin price down by 2.69% to $36150.00, zinc price up by 0.99% to $3360.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.