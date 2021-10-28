Global death toll of Covid-19 comes near 5 million
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28 ARMENPRESS. The number of deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the world reaches the threshold of 5 million, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Worldometer website.
According to the source, 4,992,387 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide and more than 246 million people have been infected since the outbreak.
The number of deaths had reached 4 million in July.
