Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Global death toll of Covid-19 comes near 5 million

Global death toll of Covid-19 comes near 5 million

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28 ARMENPRESS. The number of deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the world reaches the threshold of 5 million, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Worldometer website.

According to the source, 4,992,387 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide and more than 246 million people have been infected since the outbreak.

The number of deaths had reached 4 million in July.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]