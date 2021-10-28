Armenian President congratulates Czech counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman on the occasion of the national day - the Statehood Day, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“Armenia highlights the consistent development and deepening of the friendly relations with the Czech Republic, based on common values, both at the bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as within the European Union.

I am sure that with joint efforts we will give a new impetus to the partnership of our countries, by recording achievements in different areas”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan