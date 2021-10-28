Armenia discusses with Russia possibilities of normalizing relations with Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is discussing with Russia how to move forward in the process of normalizing the Armenian-Turkish relations, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters.

“We’ve numerously said that we are ready to start discussing the normalization of relations with Turkey,” Grigoryan said after the Cabinet meeting. “Also, like I’ve said, we are discussing with our Russian partners how we can move forward in this process. I think it would be more effective to start this work, because both we and the Turkish side have noted that there are positive signals and we can start the normalization of relations.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan