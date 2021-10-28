Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

COVID-19: Over 200 infected citizens wait for hospitalization - Armenian health minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan says that the experience of the past two years shows that lockdowns can’t bring final results in the fight against COVID-19.

After the Cabinet meeting, the minister told reporters that wearing face-masks is very important for preventing the spread of the virus.

As for the death cases, she said that they also involve the non-hospitalized cases.

Minister Avanesyan said that at the moment more than 200 infected citizens wait for hospitalization.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








