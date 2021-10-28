COVID-19: Armenia considers keeping schools closed for another week
13:15, 28 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities consider keeping schools closed for another week after the two-week autumn break amid rising COVID-19 infection rates, health minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters.
Meanwhile, universities have switched to remote learning. Avanesyan said this will help in suppressing the spread of the virus.
