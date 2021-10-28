Armenia reports 2307 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 2307 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 302,450, the ministry of healthcare reports. 15,818 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 27. 962 patients have recovered in one day.

The total number of recoveries has reached 264,678. The death toll has risen to 6189 (38 death cases have been registered in the past one day). The number of active cases is 30,303. The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1280.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan