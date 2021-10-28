Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Armenian President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met on October 27 with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during his brief working visit in the United Arab Emirates, the Presidential Office reports.

A number of issues relating to the deepening of the Armenia-UAE dynamically developing relations, the regional and international developments were discussed during the meeting.

The Armenian President also met with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, discussing issues of bilateral interest.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








