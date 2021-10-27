Artsakh’s FM David Babayan visits AGBU Office

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. On October 27, within the framework of his working visit to Yerevan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Central Office of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) and had a meeting with President AGBU Armenia Vazgen Yacoubyan, Strategy Advisor Grigor Hovhannisyan and other officials, ARMENPRESS was informed from the MFA Artsakh.

Issues related to the development and consolidation of Artsakh, strengthening the Homeland-Diaspora relations and a number of other topics were discussed.



The Minister highly appreciated the AGBU activities, stressing that the organization had always been directly involved in the implementation of various programs in Artsakh, actively working all around the world and contributing to the cementing of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.



The sides noted the importance of further maintaining high-level cooperation.