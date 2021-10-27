Transport routes should symbolize peace, but not conflict – Pashinyan speaks about unblocking communications

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The opening of communications in the region must have the logic and goal of security and peace, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of MP Taguhi Ghazaryan about unblocking communications.

“I think when it comes to corridors, those corridor logics and corridor rhetoric deepens the confrontation, the enmity, the atmosphere of hostility in the region. I think that in point 9 of the November 9, 2020 declaration, we have clearly stated that all regional economic and transport communications should be opened, we support this view. This means that the railways that once existed must be opened in a certain order to become accessible to the countries of the region. The roads that once existed must be opened in a certain order to become accessible to the countries of the region. I think it is an important security component, because when economic and adjunct ties start working, they create a certain guarantees, including of security and peace. Our perception is that the opening of communications must particularly have this logic and this purpose”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, the goal is for the two countries to be able to use each other's communication routes to carry out cargo transportation, also for direct transportation. It is another question what stages and schedule it will take. The stages and sequence of this process is another issue.

“There seems to be consent on this issue. There was a lot of noise before the January 11 statement, but so far no reservations have been made about the text of that statement, but it is a normal constructive text and to date, no criticism has been made about the text of that statement. We are now discussing the specific routes by which this should happen. Our position is that the routes should symbolize peace, not conflict," Pashinyan said.