Nikol Pashinyan invites two opposition parliamentary factions to hold a meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENBPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan invited the two opposition parliamentary factions to hold a meeting for discussing Artsakh issue, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

He noted that the opposition asks questions, knowing that it’s difficult to answer them publicly. Referring to the calls of the opposition to discuss the issue, Pashinyan invited them to hold a meeting. “Who has ever avoided to talk about it? Whom have you ever invited? I will be glad to talk. I accept the proposal and invite the two opposition fractions to hold a meeting”, Pashinyan said.