Governor of Aragatsotn resigns
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Aragatsotn Davit Gevorgyan tendered his resignation, his deputy Tigran Yeghiazaryan told ARMENPRESS.
Yeghiazaryan did not comment further and said that Gevorgyan will issue a statement.
Gevorgyan was serving as governor of Aragatsotn since October 2018.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
