Substitute for General Affairs of Holy See’s Secretariat of State visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State at the Holy See Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra will arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

He will take part in the official opening of the Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia.

He is scheduled to meet with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

