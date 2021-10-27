Armenia reports 2074 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 2074 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 300,143, the ministry of healthcare reports.

13,696 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 26.

714 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 263,716.

The death toll has risen to 6151 (39 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 29,007.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1269 (6 new such cases).

