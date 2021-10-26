Due to the coronavirus, the entry of Armenian citizens to Italy has been restricted

YEREVAN, 26 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Italian authorities will not allow Armenian citizens to enter the country for tourism due to the coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports, Schengen Visa Info said.

In particular, it became known that Italy has removed a number of countries, including Armenia, from the D list of countries, whose citizens are allowed to visit Italy under certain conditions.

According to the recent list published by the Italian Ministry of Health, in addition to Armenia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Lebanon, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have been removed from the D list of countries. All of these countries are now included in List E, which means that citizens of these countries will be allowed to enter Italy only for very strong purposes, in strict compliance with epidemiological rules.