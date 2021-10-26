Armenian President congratulates Uzbek counterpart on re-election

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“The victory in elections in particular shows that the people of Uzbekistan greatly support your policy aimed at the country’s comprehensive development and upgrading, the economic rise, the people’s welfare and the strengthening of stability in the region.

I am confident that with joint efforts the cooperation between Armenia and Uzbekistan will further strengthen and develop, covering new, prospective areas”, the Armenian President said in the letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan