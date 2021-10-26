Substitute for General Affairs of Holy See’s Secretariat of State to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State at the Holy See Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on October 27-28, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement today.

He will take part in the official opening of the Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will receive Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra on October 27.

Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra will also meet with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan