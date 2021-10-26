Parliament holds closed discussion on border situation, demarcation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Parliament is holding a closed discussion on the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact and demarcation issues.

The First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Kamo Kochunts and the Commander of the National Security Service Border Troops Arman Maralchyan are expected to participate in the discussion.

The closed-format discussion is initiated by opposition lawmakers.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan