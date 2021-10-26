Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Lost Venezuelan tourists found safe by Armenian search and rescue team near Lake Parz

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Two Venezuelan nationals were found safe after getting lost near the Lake Parz in Dilijan, Tavush province.

The Tavush Province Crisis Management Center received a 911 call at 22:19, October 25 on two missing tourists near the resort site.

A search and rescue team was dispatched to the location, who were forced to pass 9 kilometers on foot due to an impassable road.

The rescuers found the two citizens of Venezuela, aged 61 and 46, safe some 5 kilometers from the Lake Parz.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








