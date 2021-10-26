COVID-19: Armenia reports 1517 new cases, 57 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. 1517 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 298,069, the ministry of healthcare reports.

11,982 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 25.

1050 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 263,002.

The death toll has risen to 6112 (57 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 27,692.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1263 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan