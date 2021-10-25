ARMENPRESS, YSU sign memorandum on cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan State University, in particular, YSU Faculty of Journalism, is one of the strongest institutions for preparing journalistic personnel in Armenia and ARMENPRESS state news agency is ready to invest its experience and knowledge for the development of journalistic education, ARMENPRESS reports Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan said during the signing ceremony of memorandum on cooperation between ARMENPRESS and the Yerevan State University, emphasizing the importance of preparing professional journalists in the rapidly changing world under the influence of information technologies.

“We live in a time when we need to teach our children to orientate in the digital world like in the world of real objects around us. In this regard, we greatly support this mutually initiated initiative, we believe it will be a successful example, especially given the fact that our university partners are widely involved in the scientific and educational practice of the country's leading media’’, the director of ARMENPRESS said.

Ananayan emphasized that irrespective of the coperation memorandum, the ARMENPRESS and the YSU have a history of cooperation dating back decades ago, and the new memorandum will make that cooperation more complete, maybe give new impetus to that cooperation.

"Congratulating you once again, I hope that we will raise the cooperation to a new quality, which stems from the interests of the sphere, students, the university and ARMENPRESS," Ananyan siad.

Acting YSU Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan also attaches great importance to the development of professional journalism. He thinks that the cooperation with ARMENPRESS will be useful in that respect.

The Acting Rector hopes that as a result of the signing of the memorandum of cooperation, the cooperation between ARMENPRESS and the Faculty of Journalism will deepen and will contribute to the prepairing of more qualified staff at the faculty.

"As the two oldest structures of the Republic of Armenia, we are somehow obliged to cooperate, because since the years of the first Republic, both Yerevan State University and ARMENPRESS agency have acted for the benefit of the Armenian people and Armenia. And from this point of view, we have a lot to do in terms of improving the media sector in general, providing professional information, developing investigative journalism, organizing summer schools, taking into account that students need internships, constant communication with professionals. From this point of view, a large field of cooperation opens up for us. Today, when we look at our media field, we realize that our cooperation is of great importance both in terms of fighting against fake information and generating quality information”, the Acting Rector said.

Dean of YSU Faculty of Journalism Naghash Martirosyan, in his turn, stated that the memorandums of cooperation signed by the university with the Public Television, the Public Radio, and now with ARMENPRESS give a new quality to the university-employer relations.

"In fact, the employer is ready to take part in the training of highly qualified, competitive specialists," Martirosyan said.