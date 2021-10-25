Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-10-21

YEREVAN, 25 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 October, USD exchange rate stood at 476.48 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 554.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.75 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 657.69 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 27257.43 drams. Silver price stood at 371.18 drams. Platinum price stood at 15977.91 drams.