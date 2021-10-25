Iranian ambassador to Armenia condemns Azerbaijan for charging tolls on cargo shipments

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri condemns Azerbaijan for imposing tolls on Iranian cargo trucks passing through Azerbaijani-controlled roads in south of Armenia.

The ambassador told Tasnim News in an interview that regrettably the Iranian cargo drivers passing through Goris-Kapan road were forced to pay the tolls.

The Iranian ambassador said that according to the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement the “situation in the transit route in southern Armenia was supposed to remain unchanged until the completion of a new route.”

He explained that the transit route has been used during the past three decades. “The Iranian trucks pay toll on arrival in Armenia, and they are not expected to pay toll a hundred kilometers ahead as well. We expected that they (Azerbaijan Republic) would stop it (road charging) until the preparation of the additional road and that no problem would arise.”