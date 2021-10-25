Bigger, Stronger, Better – Revery Group opens new Yerevan office building

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS/PARTNER NEWS. Bigger, Stronger, Better – this is the motto of international investment firm Revery Group and that’s exactly what they had in mind when they opened a new, 4-storey office building in Yerevan.

The office is located on the premises of Pepsi Cola Bottler Armenia.

In his remarks, Founder and Executive Chairman of Revery Group Hayk Sarkissian underscored that the opening of a new building is first of all a unique gratitude to all their employees who worked diligently for many years and contributed to the company’s success in Armenia. Sarkissian especially highlighted the job their employees did when the country was at war, as well as during the difficult conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I look at you I see the future,” Sarkissian told Revery employees. “We built this building not just because we wanted to have office premises, but because we believe in Armenia’s future. We see Armenia as the heart of Revery’s international team, the human center. We wanted to create a center where people would have more fun working,” Sarkissian said.

Founded in 2015, today Revery operates in Food & Beverages, Venture Capital and Public Markets. It is the official supplier of Nestle, Carlsberg Group and Makfa in Armenia, and the official franchiser and bottling company of Pepsi in Armenia, Georgia and Uzbekistan.

Revery Chief Executive Officer for Food and Beverages Ray Hazley said in his remarks that they seek to be the best in creating, selling and supplying products. Addressing their staff, Hazley said: “…I would like you to think that it's not an office, it's actually a house, where you can work in…”

“Armenia is a country of opportunities”, he continued. “I am really impressed that in addition to opportunities there are wonderful people here who are highly qualified and motivated to be the best at what they do.”

Revery vowed to stick to their slogan “Bigger, Stronger, Better” in the next years, to listen and learn from one another, be transparent, resolute and united to achieve a common victory and best results.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan