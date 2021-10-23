‘With their presence Armenians contribute to development of European countries’, former Italian PM says

DILIJAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. With their presence in European countries Armenians contribute to the development of that countries, former Prime Minister of Italy, former President of the European Commission Romano Prodi said during an online talk with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian at the Armenian Summit of Minds.

“Thanks God, there are Armenians also in my country, and I personally know many of them as a result of historical developments. Unfortunately, we can’t expect stability anymore, the future is going to be very mixed. It would be hard to guarantee stability”, he said. “Although I personally think that you will have firmer relations with Europe thanks to culture, traditions and also the presence. With your presence you always bring your contribution to the development and stability in the European countries. As for geopolitics, Armenia has such a geographical position that you have to keep the balance. I am sure we will gradually further approach Armenia and have an influence on the fate of Armenia”, he said, expressing confidence that those relations will develop.

Armenia is hosting the leading international Summit of Minds for the third time.

The Armenian Summit of Minds is taking place in the town of Dilijan, at the Training-Research Center of the Central Bank.

The agreement on holding the summit in Armenia was reached back in September 2018 when the President of Armenia was taking part in the annual Summit of Minds as a keynote speaker in the French city of Chamonix.

The slogan of this year’s Summit is “Global Transformations In A New Quantum World”.

