‘Armenia could become home for many innovations’ – Central Bank President

DILIJAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan is convinced that Armenia could become a home for many innovations.

“The future is based on science and technologies. Digital technologies are in the center of this. Armenia is the perfect place where transformation solutions could be revealed and implemented. With talented human resources, open culture and strong Diaspora, Armenia could become a home for many innovations”, the Central Bank President said in his remarks at the Armenian Summit of Minds in Dilijan, expressing hope that the event participants will have a chance to discover the rapidly developing high-tech sector in Armenia.

Mr. Galstyan stated that the Central Bank has become a champion in the transformation process of financial services. The digital transformation of financial services has become a priority for the Bank, he said. Galstyan assured that they are also able to create respective grounds for the development of digital economy, adding that they are expecting respective participation also by the private sector, the talk concerns attracting talents at a global level, latest technologies and human capital.

“The next important step concerns the digitization of payment and calculating services, based on innovative solutions aimed at improving the quality of services. It will create a new ecosystem for the new digital financial services”, he said, adding: “The world is becoming a laboratory for testing, and those nations who have enough courage to make that test, will get the respective result”.

Armenia is hosting the leading international Summit of Minds for the third time.

The Armenian Summit of Minds is taking place in the town of Dilijan, at the Training-Research Center of the Central Bank.

The agreement on holding the summit in Armenia was reached back in September 2018 when the President of Armenia was taking part in the annual Summit of Minds as a keynote speaker in the French city of Chamonix.

The slogan of this year’s Summit is “Global Transformations In A New Quantum World”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan