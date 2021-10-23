‘Recent events will reshape regional geopolitics’ – President Sarkissian says at Armenian Summit of Minds

DILIJAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian believes that the recent events, including the 2020 War, will reshape the regional geopolitics.

Delivering remarks at the Armenian Summit of Minds in the town of Dilijan on October 23, the President said that the slogan of this year’s Summit is about the new world or as he calls, about the quantum world.

“A lot has changed around us. This Summit covers two topics: the first one is dedicated to geopolitics which is changing every day. The world is changing quite rapidly, there are many uncertainties, this world is not unipolar or multipolar, it is much more complex. And we are trying to understand how to live in this new global quantum world”, the President said in his speech.

The first part of the Summit is also dedicated to the regional policy. “The recent events, last year in Armenia, South Caucasus, Central Asia, starting from Afghanistan up to the war here, will reshape the regional geopolitics, be it in the Caucasus, Central Asia, Eurasia or maybe at the global level as well”, the President said.

The second part of the debates will be about the future, on how the artificial intelligence, new technologies, biotechnologies are going to change and are changing the world. “Whether we notice that the world has changed?”, the President said.

He reminded that last year there was a double tragedy in Armenia as Armenians were killed not only of COVID-19, but also in the war.

The President once again welcomed the Summit participants, expressing hope for cooperation and stating that this Summit is about the future, the future of the region.

Armenia is hosting the leading international Summit of Minds for the third time.

The Armenian Summit of Minds is taking place in the town of Dilijan, at the Training-Research Center of the Central Bank.

The agreement on holding the summit in Armenia was reached back in September 2018 when the President of Armenia was taking part in the annual Summit of Minds as a keynote speaker in the French city of Chamonix.

The slogan of this year’s Summit is “Global Transformations In A New Quantum World”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan