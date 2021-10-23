Armenia reports 1962 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 1962 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 293,014, the ministry of healthcare reports.

16,888 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 22.

1219 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 259,705.

The death toll has risen to 5975 (31 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 26,078.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1256 (8 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan