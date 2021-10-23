LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 October:

The price of aluminum down by 2.20% to $2957.00, copper price down by 0.65% to $9870.00, lead price up by 0.67% to $2396.00, nickel price down by 1.25% to $20220.00, tin price down by 0.80% to $37100.00, zinc price down by 2.81% to $3444.50, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.