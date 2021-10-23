Pashinyan hopes Armenian Summit of Minds will become certain platform for modeling economy, geopolitics

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the Armenian Summit of Minds, taking place in the town of Dilijan, will become a certain platform for modeling the economy, the politics and the geopolitics, so that the processes taking place around the country would be more understandable and thus, more manageable.

Delivering remarks at the Armenian Summit of Minds, Pashinyan welcomed the idea of holding the Summit this year offline despite the COVID-19 situation. He attached great importance to such meetings, debates and exchange of ideas.

“The contemporary world is in particular a world of models and modeling where almost everything is modeled and works with this logic. When we model the world, we start to better recognize it, have a greater participation to the management of processes and make them more predictable for us”, the Armenian PM said.

Touching upon the geopolitics, he said that it also can be somehow modeled. “Geopolitics is very similar to tides, which are taking place constantly and regularly, and in the non-modeled world people didn’t understand what is taking place for what and why. But in the modeled world all these are already becoming predictable”, he said.

According to him, the most urgent issue to be discussed at the Summit of Minds is the modeling of the geopolitics, how and why the processes are taking place.

“Especially in the current and upcoming period there are issues which are of key significance for the past, present and future of our country. And their answer is important from the future’s perspective. And that future would be manageable and predictable to an extent on how we can model the geopolitics which is taking place in our region in narrower, broader and global terms”, Pashinyan said. “I hope this event will become a certain platform for modeling our economy, politics and the geopolitics, so that the processes happening with and around us will be more understandable and thus, more manageable”, he added.

Armenia is hosting the leading international Summit of Minds for the third time.

The Armenian Summit of Minds is taking place in the town of Dilijan, at the Training-Research Center of the Central Bank.

The event is attended by President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The agreement on holding the summit in Armenia was reached back in September 2018 when the President of Armenia was taking part in the annual Summit of Minds as a keynote speaker in the French city of Chamonix.

The slogan of this year’s Summit is “Global Transformations In A New Quantum World”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan