Security Council Secretary, Ambassador of Norway highlight OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship’s role in NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan received today new Ambassador of Norway to Armenia Helene Sand Andresen (residence in Tbilisi), the Office of the Security Council Secretary said in a news release.

The meeting participants exchanged views on issues relating to the bilateral agenda and expressed readiness to further expand that agenda and fully utilize the cooperation potential.

The Ambassador of Norway said that democratic values, human rights, rule of law, education and energy security are those sectors where the Armenian-Norwegian relations can further develop.

The sides also discussed issues relating to regional security and stability. Mr. Grigoryan highlighted the importance of unblocking aimed at forming a security environment in the region.

Both emphasized the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

