Russian peacekeepers, philanthropists deliver 1.2 tons of humanitarian aid to residents of Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers and the representatives of charity organizations of Armenia and Russia have provided humanitarian aid to the remote regions of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

In a statement the Russian defense ministry said that the initiative has been carried out in the school of Khramort village of Askeran region. The needy families have been provided with 1.2 tons of humanitarian aid.

“A humanitarian campaign with the Mercy association of charitable organizations has been carried out in Khramort village of Askeran region. More than 320 families have been provided with a humanitarian aid. We first hand over school items to the school-children of the village”, representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Dmitry Tusidi said, adding that in the future they will provide humanitarian aid to large families.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan