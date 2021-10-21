EU explores opportunities for promoting peaceful development in the region. EU Special Representative

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan received the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin also took part in the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, during the meeting, the sides touched upon the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation, as well as issues related to regional security.

Toivo Klaar noted that the European Union supports the strengthening of peace in the region, explores opportunities for promoting peaceful development.