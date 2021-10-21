Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Roger Gracie meets President Sarkissian ahead of Armenian Summit of Minds

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner and retired MMA fighter Roger Gracie who’s arrived in Armenia to take part in the Armenian Summit of Minds as a speaker due October 23-24 in Dilijan.

The ten-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and founder of the London-based Roger Gracie Academy shared his impressions of Armenia with the President and said that he wants to discover the country.

“I’m very happy to be invited to talk in the summit,” Gracie said. “And also to do a Jiu-Jitsu seminar. When I arrived here I realized there’s a Jiu-Jitsu school, so I’m gonna pay them a visit to do a seminar.”

He said he’s also looking forward to do some sightseeing to get to know Yerevan and other parts of the country.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll come back again,” he concluded.

