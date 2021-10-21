Armenia reports 2603 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. 2603 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 288,906, the ministry of healthcare reports.

14,928 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 20.

827 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 257,352.

The death toll has risen to 5902 (32 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 24,409.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1243 (5 new such cases).

