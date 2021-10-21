LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 October:

The price of aluminum down by 3.72% to $3076.00, copper price down by 2.67% to $9996.00, lead price down by 1.26% to $2358.00, nickel price down by 2.40% to $19960.00, tin price down by 1.56% to $37750.00, zinc price down by 3.26% to $3565.50, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.