Turkish Minister of Interior arrives in Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu arrived in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran, on October 20, ARMENPRESS reports, citing IRNA.

During the meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi, the parties will hold a final discussion on the Memorandum of Understanding on Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation.








