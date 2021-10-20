The development of parliamentary format in the CSTO is one of priorities of Armenia. Hakob Arshakyan

YEREVAN, 20 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The development of the potential of the CSTO parliamentary diplomacy for moving in the direction of establishment of common and indivisible area, establishment of dialogue in the platforms of international organizations and assemblies is one of the priorities of the Presidency of the Republic of Armenia at the CSTO, Deputy President of the National Assembly of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan announced, commenting the results of the session of the permanent committee of political issues and international cooperation.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Assembly of Armenia, citing the official website of the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO, according to the Deputy President of the National Assembly of Armenia, during 2022 the Presidency of Armenia at the CSTO includes also taking measures aimed at further institutionalisation of the CSTO parliamentary platform, the continuous efforts of approximation and harmonisation of national legislations of the CSTO member states in the field of ensuring national security, taking into account new challenges and threats.