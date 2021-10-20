Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Former US Ambassador says Armenian Ombudsman’s call for creating demilitarized zone around borders is “fully justified”

Former US Ambassador says Armenian Ombudsman’s call for creating demilitarized zone around borders is “fully justified”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Former US Ambassador to Armenia John M Evans (2004-2006) says Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s proposal to create demilitarized zone around the borders of Armenia, in particular on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, “is fully justified”.

“Demilitarized zone around the borders is fully justified at this point”, John M Evans said on Twitter, commenting on the recent statement of Ombudsman Tatoyan.

 

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]