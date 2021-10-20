New Ambassador of Sierra Leone presents copy of credentials to Armenian deputy FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Armenia Alie Badara Kamara (residence in Tehran, Iran) presented the copy of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Ghevondyan, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a press release.

Congratulating the Ambassador on appointment, the deputy FM wished him success, expressing hope that Mr. Alie Badara Kamara will bring his contribution to the development of the relations between the two countries.

In turn the new Ambassador thanked the Armenian deputy FM for the reception and stated that he will invest all his efforts to give a new impetus to the cooperation between Armenia and Syria.

Both sides highlighted taking joint steps to boost the bilateral partnership in education, IT and other sectors.

At the meeting deputy FM Ghevondyan presented the current situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to the Ambassador. In this context the necessity of fully resuming the NK peaceful settlement process within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was emphasized.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan