Powerful blast rocks Kabul, casualties reported

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. A powerful blast rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday, TASS reports citing the 1TV channel.

According to the TV channel, the explosion occurred in the Deh Mazang downtown district across from the border police headquarters. An individual tossed a grenade inside a passing vehicle belonging to the Taliban militants.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokeswoman Kari Said Hosti confirmed the incident and said two militants were wounded.