CSTO PA political and international cooperation committee to hold next meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on Political and International Cooperation Affairs will hold its next meeting in Yerevan in spring 2022.

The decision was made during the committee’s October 19 meeting in St. Petersburg, where Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan made the invitation.

The meeting focused on the regional situation and the threats facing the collective security.

