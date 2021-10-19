Newly appointed Ambassador of Norway to Armenia Helene Sand Andresen presents her credentials to Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, 19 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Armenia Helene Sand Andresen (place of residence Tbilisi) presented credentials to the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President, Armen Sarkissian congratulated and wished further success to the diplomat, expressing confidence that her efforts will be directed to the continuous development of Armenian-Norwegian relations.



During the meeting issues concerning the activation and deepening of bilateral relations were discussed. The interlocutors found fields of education, ecology, green and information technologies, tourism, agriculture, efficient management of water resources particularly interesting for cooperation. From the perspective of activation of ties between the two peoples President Sarkissian gave importance also to the implementation of joint cultural programmes.



Ambassador Helen Sand Andresen expressed readiness to make all efforts for further enriching the bilateral agenda as well as promoting economic activity.



She also informed that in the near future Norway will provide a significant batch of Moderna vaccine to Armenia, expressing hope that it will be significant support in the fight against the pandemic.