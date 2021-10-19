Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-10-21

YEREVAN, 19 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.93 drams to 477.34 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.94 drams to 556.82 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.64 drams to 659.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 126.67 drams to 27130.9 drams. Silver price down by 1.01 drams to 356.35 drams. Platinum price down by 184.84 drams to 15945.36 drams.