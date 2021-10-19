Armenian, Ukrainian Ombudsmen visit Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Lyudmyla Denisova and her delegation visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, accompanied by Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.

In a statement Mr. Tatoyan’s Office said that the delegation members laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, honoring the memory of the innocent victims.

The guests visited also the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits.

Lyudmyla Denisova left a note in the honorary guest book.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman and her delegation visited Armenia to exchange experience with the Armenian Ombudsman in the field of prevention of tortures.

