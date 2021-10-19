Numerous problems complicate the process – Deputy PM of Armenia on delimitation and demarcation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan addressed the question of starting potential works over the delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking to reporters, Grigoryan said that when talking about borders it is first of all necessary to study the entire legal base pertaining to the borders, moreover the legal base where the consent, signature or any other document of both sides exists. Then only one can speak about maps, because maps are simply schemes. “There should be a legal basis under the maps and we are now working on these legal bases, studying and collecting, and only after analyzing it we’ll be able to speak about maps with the purpose of implementing some processes based on them,” he said.

At the same time Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan underscored that there are numerous problems which are rather complicating the processes.

“The processes individually could have some logic of implementation, but the general atmosphere must be a lot better,” he said, referring to the fact that Azerbaijan still refuses to return Armenian POWs, as well as the Azerbaijani military invasion into Armenian territory since May 2021.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan