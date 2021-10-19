LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.46% to $3200.00, copper price up by 0.96% to $10275.00, lead price up by 1.41% to $2373.00, nickel price up by 1.74% to $20175.00, tin price up by 2.00% to $38250.00, zinc price down by 0.11% to $3753.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price up by 0.08% to $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.

