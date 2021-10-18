Armenian FM gives importance to CoE participation in overcoming the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

YEREVAN, 18 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the head Rapporteur Group on Democracy of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Permanent Representative of Sweden to the Council of Europe Ambassador Mårten Ehnberg and the delegation headed by him. Ambassadors of France, Russia, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Andorra, Iceland and representatives of the Secretariat of the Council of Europe arrived within the delegation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Minister Mirzoyan and Ambassador Ehnberg expressed satisfaction over the multidisciplinary cooperation and expressed confidence that efficient cooperation will have further development. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the fundamental role of support provided by the Council of Europe in democratic reforms, ensuring of the rule of law, and protection of Human Rights. In this context the implementation of the Council of Europe-Armenia action plan of 2019-2022 was highlighted.



Referring to the aggression committed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh with gross violations of human rights and to the situation created as a consequence, the Minister highly appreciated the statements and calls by different bodies of the Council of Europe regarding the termination of military operations.



In the context of overcoming the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh, the Armenian FM emphasized the importance of the unhindered engagement by the appropriate bodies of the Council of Europe.



Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that until today Azerbaijan continues to hold hostage Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law as well as its obligation assumed by the trilateral statement.